Democratic reforms in Armenia, Artsakh to strengthen positions in int’l arena, deputy FM says

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The democratic reforms taking place in Armenia and Artsakh will strengthen the positions of the two Armenian states in the international arena, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.

“It is obvious that the democratic reforms which are taking place in the two Armenian states cannot not strengthen the positions of the Armenian states in the international arena. This has been talked about numerously,” he said.

He added that Azerbaijan’s playing card is the money coming from air or ground – oil and gas – while Armenia’s playing card is in another field.

“It is our intellectual capacity, the creative potential of our people, and the more conditions are created for its best manifestations the stronger we will be,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan