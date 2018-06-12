PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Statistics Denmark director-general in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with Jorgen Elmeskov, director general of Statistics Denmark – a Danish governmental organization.

At the meeting the PM attached importance to the role of official statistics in the effective functioning of the administration system, in decision-making, and stressed the need for close cooperation of Armenia’s statistics committee and the Statistics Denmark in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Pashinyan noted that any platform is important for specialized contacts and exchange of experience and expressed conviction that the ongoing conferene in Yerevan will be useful for strengthening cooperation.

Elmeskov noted that a long time effective cooperation has been formed with Armenia.

The process of reforms of Armenia’s statistical committee has been discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan