“Football is played with the head, not with body or legs” – Mkhitaryan when asked to compare Xavi and Ronaldo

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has given a fresh interview about the FIFA World Cup, his mini-me toy – which hit stores recently – and other topics.

“I would like to follow the World Cup final but on those days Arsenal will have a training camp in Singapore, and I have to be with the team. I would like to see a beautiful match in this World Cup, in an attacking style,” Mkhitaryan said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya.

Mkhitaryan also talked about the MickyToy. He said that he has many children fans in Armenia who want to see him, and now kids have the chance to play with “him”, even though he is away.

“Football is played not with the body, not with the legs, but with the head. What matters is how quick you are on the pitch. People can be gifted by the nature physically, but if the head is empty then there is no need even to think about playing football,” Mkhitaryan said when comparing Xavi and Ronaldo. Mkhitaryan said the two football stars are very different and comparing them is difficult.

