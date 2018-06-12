Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

New chairman of language committee appointed


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Davit Gyurjinyan to serve as chairman of the language committee of the ministry of education and science, the government’s press service said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




