Armenian Speaker of Parliament congratulates Russian counterparts on national holiday


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan congratulated his Russian colleague – president of the State Duma of the Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin – on the national holiday of Russia – Russia Day.

He wished welfare and prosperity to his colleagues and the Russian people.

Babloyan sent another congratulatory letter to Valentina Matvienko, president of the Federation Council of the Russian parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




