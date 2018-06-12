Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

Lawmakers to vote for approving Constitutional Court judge nomination Wednesday


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS.  The election of a Constitutional Court judge will take place June 13 in the Armenian parliament, the parliament’s counting committee said.

The voting will kick off at 11:00 on June 13.

The General Assembly of Judges has nominated Elizaveta Danielyan to the position.

She is the only candidate.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




