New deputy ministers named

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made new appointments.

Arsen Manukyan has been appointed first deputy minister of labor and social affairs. Arman Udumyan and Zaruhi Batoyan have been appointed deputy ministers at the same ministry.

Garnik Petrosyan and Armen Harutyunyan were appointed as deputy ministers of agriculture.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan