President, First Lady visit Russian Embassy in Yerevan to congratulate national holiday

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian visited the Russian Embassy in Yerevan on June 12 on the occasion of Russia Day, the national holiday of the country.

The president and the first lady congratulated Ambassador Sergei Kopirkin, the embassy staff and the people of Russia, wishing peace and welfare, the president’s office said.

Earlier the President sent a congratulatory cable to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan