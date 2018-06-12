Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

Wet week ahead, meteorologists say


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The week will see plenty of rainfalls, according to meteorologists at the ministry of emergency situations.

Showers are expected from Thursday through Sunday, in addition to today.

Meteorologists say temperature will rise 3-4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Friday.

The chance of rain tomorrow is very little.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




