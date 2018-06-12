Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the country is celebrating Russia Day today, on June 12.

“Accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – Russia Day.

This significant day was the beginning of systemic transformations in statehood-building and development of the social-economic field, education, science and culture, with which the brotherly people of Russia are rightly proud. The successes have strengthened the country’s role and reputation in the global arena even more.

The deep roots of the mutual-relations of our two countries, which are based on solid ties of century-long friendship, trust and mutual-aid, today contribute to the expansion of bilateral allied partnership of Armenia and Russia.

I am sure that the progressive development of multilateral intergovernmental relations will furthermore also stem from the main interests of our peoples and countries, contribute to ensuring regional and international security,” the Armenian president said in the cable, according to his office. The president wished welfare and all the best to President Putin, and peace and prosperity to the people of Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan