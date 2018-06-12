WATCH: Armenia debunks Azerbaijani claims over village in Nakhijevan after Baku goes lower then the Mariana Trench

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian defense ministry has released footage proving that the Armenian Armed Forces have full control over the Gunnut section along the Nakhijevan border.

“Filmed from Armenian positions, from the position which has full control over the ruins of the village,” defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Earlier Hovhannisyan had said that on June 6 and June 7 Azerbaijan requested permission from Armenia for certain citizens to approach a cemetery in the southern part of the former settlement.

Hovhannisyan had said that this was the first time ever Azerbaijan has made a similar request.

The Armenian military, citing commitment to humanitarian norms, eventually allowed the Azerbaijani citizens to visit the graves for a short period of time. But Azerbaijan, however, distorted the whole story and began manipulating the goodwill of the Armenian military, and falsely presented the entire story to be “an achievement and control over those territories”.

Gunnut is a presently uninhabited village which lies in ruins.

