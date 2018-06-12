Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

18 injured as severe rainfalls, winds hit Iran


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 18 people have been injured in severe rainfalls and a storm which hit Iran’s Tehran province, IRNA reported citing local rescue services.

According to IRNA, the strong rainfalls and the storm hit the province in the evening of June 11. The injured have been hospitalized.

Wind speeds reached 83km/h.

Buildings have been damages, and trees and power lines knocked down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




