Four children, suspect found dead after Florida hostage situation

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. One man and four children are dead after an over 20-hour standoff in the US state of Florida, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said during a press conference Monday, CNN reports.

Mina said officers were in contact with Gary Lindsey Jr., directly and indirectly, by phone throughout the day after he shot an officer Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. and barricaded himself in an apartment with the four children, ages 1, 6, 10 and 11. At one point, Mina said, officers tried to give Lindsey another phone, and during the exchange saw that one of the children was dead.

Officers entered the apartment around 9 p.m. Monday, Mina said, and found that all the children held hostage were dead. Mina said two children are believed to be Lindsey's and two are his girlfriend's.

Officers originally responded to a domestic violence call from Lindsey's girlfriend Sunday, Chief John Mina said. Lindsey shot at officers when they arrived, hitting one, Mina said. Officers shot back, but Mina said he did not know whether Lindsey was hit. Police said Lindsey's girlfriend made the initial call after she had left the house.

The officer shot was identified as Kevin Valencia, who has been with the Orlando Police Department since 2016, remains critical condition after surgery, Mina said.

Lindsey had a criminal record.

