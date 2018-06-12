Armenian economy, investments minister meets with EU official

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of economic development and investments of Armenia Artsvik Minasyan held a meeting on June 11 with the delegation of Vassilis Maragos, Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

Officials of the European Commission, the EU delegation in Armenia and the ministry took part in the meeting, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

At the meeting, minister Minasyan attached importance to continuous cooperation with the EU and expressed willingness for development of future joint work.

The sides discussed issues related to the EU budgetary and technical assistance projects for Armenia within the framework of the Armenia-EU cooperation, projects which were implemented last year and upcoming programs, projects planned under the Neighborhood investment tool and possible directions for assistance in 2018.

Ensuring the effective implementation of CEPA was highlighted, as well as deepening of further bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan