Peacekeeping brigade commander appointed to head national security service border troops

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has appointed Vaghinak Sargsyan, the Commander of Armenia’s peacekeeping brigade, to serve as commander of the border troops of the National Security Service (NSS), the president’s office said.

Armen Abrahamyan, the man who led the NSS border troops, has been relieved of duties.

A new peacekeeping brigade commander is yet to be named.

