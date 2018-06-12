President names new chief for NSS’s state protection service

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian President has appointed a new head of the state protection service of the National Security Service, the President’s Office said.

Grigori Hayrapetov has been appointed to lead the service by President Armen Sarkissian.

The position was held by Hrachya Harutyunyan prior to this new appointment.

Hayrapetov was in charge of the security detail of the Armenian head of state for many years.

