LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-18


LONDON, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2299.50, copper price stood at $7268.00, lead price stood at $2476.00, nickel price stood at $15305.00, tin price stood at $21175.00, zinc price stood at $3166.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $83500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




