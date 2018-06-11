Armenia informs Venice Commission, OSCE/ODIHR about launching discussions over amendments in Electoral Code

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR have been kept informed that the Armenian authorities are planning discussions with the opposition and the civil society over amendments in the Electoral Code, ARMENPRESS reports Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan wrote on her Facebook page.

“This reflects the tangible efforts of the authorities aimed at an open and transparent dialogue with all the stakeholders and trust building towards electoral processes”, she wrote.

The Cabinet program provides for holding snap elections in Armenia, but before that there is a necessity to make amendments in the Electoral Code. The Cabinet program was approved by the National Assembly on June 7. It states that the snap elections must be held within 1 year.

