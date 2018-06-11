Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia receives European Commission officials

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received on June 11 Head of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership Unit of Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Vassilis Maragos. Members of the EU delegation to Armenia headed by the Head of the delegation, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski also attended the meeting.

Greeting the guest the Deputy PM highlighted the cooperation of Armenia with the EU, and thanked for the assistance provided to Armenia.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Piotr Świtalski introduced the general activities of the Unit of the Directorate under the leadership of Vassilis Maragos and noted that his visit is a signal that the EU is ready to work with Armenia and support the implementation of the reforms. Ambassador Świtalski assured that the EU is interested in future success of Armenia.

Vassilis Maragos thanked for the reception and presented to the Deputy PM the projects under implementation and planned to be implemented in Armenia in different spheres.

The sides referred to the current situation of Armenia-EU cooperation, discussed the key spheres and directions of cooperation, as well as exchanged views on the necessary steps for fully bringing into life the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

Editor/translator –Tigran Sirekanyan