Armenian Government to examine opportunities of revising electricity tariff

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia plans to revise electricity tariff in the future, but will do that only after overcoming the existing risks, Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Artur Grigoryan told the reporters after the Cabinet meeting, reminding that the Public Services Regulatory Commission is responsible for electricity tariff.

“Here we have no function. Of course, in the future we plan to revise the tariff, but now we have some risks, conditioned by the works of prolonging the exploitation term of the nuclear power plant and the reconstruction of Yerevan Thermal Power Plant. This means that there are some risks over the domestic consumption balance”, ARMENPRESS reports the Minister saying.

He added that after overcoming the risks they will examine all the opportunities to revise the tariff.

Editor/translator –Tigran Sirekanyan