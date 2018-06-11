Parliament Speaker, AGBU leadership discuss issues of strengthening Motherland-Diaspora relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan received the President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Berge Setrakian and the AGBU President of Armenia Vazgen Yagubian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament, the Head of the Parliament highly assessed the activities of the AGBU in supporting the preservation of the national identity, the state building and the capacity building of Armenia.

Ara Babloyan noted that during its many-years activities the organization, being adherent to its principles, had an important contribution to pro-Armenian programs and in different spheres of our country.

Touching upon the inner-political developments of Armenia, the President of the National Assembly presented his approaches. “We should do our best for providing the security of the country, the development of the economy, the people’s welfare in order the Armenian people live and create in their own fatherland,” Ara Babloyan said.

Expressing their gratitude for the reception, Berge Setrakian noted that the AGBU is ready to continue the support to Armenia.

The AGBU President highlighted the contribution of Diaspora Armenians in the development of our country’s economy.

At the meeting the sides talked about the strengthening of fatherland-Diaspora relations in different spheres and the implementation of the programs directed to the preservation of Armenian identity.

Editor/translator –Tigran Sirekanyan