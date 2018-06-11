PM Pashinyan, Sam Simonian discuss new educational projects

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received founder of TUMO center for creative technologies Sam Simonian.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed issues related to the activities of TUMO center, new initiatives and projects.

The PM highlighted the activities of TUMO emphasizing that it can become Armenia’s international brand. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Government is ready to support various projects of the team headed by Sam Simonian, which are directed at raising education quality and development of the young generation.

Sam Simonian welcomed the idea of the Premier and informed that he plans to establish TUMO centers in Paris, Moscow, Tirana, Beirut, as well as at different regiments of the Armenian Armed Forces. Afterwards, Sam Simonian referred to the project of creating an Interuniversity Center for Higher Education, reform implementation in the sphere of higher education as well as other issues.

