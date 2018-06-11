Armenian President sends congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko 

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable Aleksander Grigoryevich,

Please accept my warm congratulations on the occasion of the important anniversary for our countries, the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Belarus.

During the period of the past quarter century significant positive experience of inter-state cooperation in various spheres has been accumulated with mutual efforts and based on the aspiration of our peoples to establish relations in the framework of friendship and mutual support.

Undoubtedly, the intensive political dialogue, the practical steps towards the disclosure of the potential of the Armenian-Belarusian cooperation, the development of mutually beneficial trade-economic partnership and further expansion of ties in humanitarian sphere fully correspond to the long-term interests of our countries.

I am convinced that closer cooperation between Yerevan and Minsk within the framework of CSTO, EAEU and CIS as well as cooperation on multilateral international platforms will play an important role in the dynamic development of the whole complex of cooperation between the two countries.

Honorable Aleksander Grigoryevich

I wish you health and success, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus. "

Editor/translator –Tigran Sirekanyan