Turkey plans to launch electric vehicle production

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey intends to have electric car manufacturers by 2021, moreover it plans to launch the production of simultaneously five models, Faruk Özlü, Minister of Science, Industry and Technology announces, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

“Initial production capacities will be planned for the manufacturing of 200,000 cars. We plan to manufacture five models, moreover we are talking about electric cars, as it was planned initially,” he said.

“He said that “the cares are intended for citizens having average and high income”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan