Fallen Artsakh soldier posthumously awarded by president

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Vahagn Eloyan, the 26 year old soldier who was gunned down by Azerbaijan in Artsakh, was posthumously awarded by President Bako Sahakyan with the For Service in Battle medal for bravery, the Artsakh presidential office said.

A 26 year old soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army was wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire in the evening of June 10.

The soldier, identified as Vahagn Eloyan, succumbed to his wounds while being rushed to a hospital.

The military investigative committee launched proceedings, initiating a criminal case on murder committed on grounds of racial, national or religious hatred or religious fanaticism.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan