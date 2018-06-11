President appoints new judges

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian appointed Sergei Chichoyan to serve as judge in the court of first instance of general jurisdiction of Gegharkunik province, the president’s office said.

The president made two other similar appointments today – Grigori Vardanyan was appointed judge of the first instance court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, and Mekhak Gevorgyan was appointed judge of first instance court of general jurisdiction of Kotayk province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan