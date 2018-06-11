President Sarkissian meets with TUMO founders

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Sam Simonian and Silva Simonyan, founders of the Simonian Educational Foundation, the president’s office said.

The President and the founders talked about the foundation’s activities, projects and future programs.

They touched upon the activity of the TUMO Center of Creative Technologies, its achievements and successes, and new initiatives.

The President said he is excited by the activity of the center, and that Tumo is a brilliant example which directly shows what direction Armenia should take.

He said that it is also an example how successful Diaspora-Armenians can create an interesting solution by sharing their ideas and professionalism in their homeland, a solution which is unique in the world.

Sam Simonian and Silva Simonian are the founders of TUMO.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan