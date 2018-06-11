PM Nikol Pashinyan thanks MEP Frank Engel (Luxembourg) for raising Armenian issues at European Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel (Luxembourg), the government’s press service said.

The PM praised the MEP’s pro-Armenian activity and thanked him for regularly raising issues of concern of the Armenian people and Armenia at the European Parliament, as well as objectively presenting the fair struggle of the people of Artsakh in the international arena.

Frank Engel thanked the Prime Minister for the praise and assured that he will continue active cooperation with his Armenian partners, including in the issue of Artsakh.

Afterwards the sides discussed issues relating to strengthening of democracy in Armenia, the fight against corruption, development of the economy and implementation of reforms in different branches.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the settlement process of the NK conflict.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan