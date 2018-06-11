Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

New chief nominated for special investigative service pending approval


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Sasun Khachatryan has been nominated to servce as head of the Special Investigative Service, pending approval at the June 11 extraordinary sCabinet meeting.

The previous head, Vahram Shahinyan, had resigned about a week ago.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration