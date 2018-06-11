Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

New chairman for state committee of urban development nominated


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Avetik Eloyan has been nominated for the post of chairman of the state committee of urban development.

The appointment is pending approval at the June 11 extraordinary Cabinet meeting.

Narek Sargsyan held the position since 2016. He resigned on June 8.

