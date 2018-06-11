Robert De Niro wins ovation for 'Fuck Trump' speech at the Tony awards

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prominent actor Robert De Niro stunned the crowd at the Tony Awards Sunday night by sending a profanity-filled message to US President Donald Trump.

“I just want to say one thing,” De Niro said from the stage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, before introducing a performance by singer Bruce Springsteen. “Fuck Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

De Niro’s comment was bleeped out in CBS’s broadcast.

Welcoming Springsteen to the stage, De Niro added: “In these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now!”

The audience responded by giving the actor a standing ovation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan