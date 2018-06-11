Polish MPs honor Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Tadeusz Woźniak, leader of the Polish-Armenian parliamentary friendship group of the Polish parliament, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on June 11.

He was accompanied by his Armenian counterpart Vahan Harutyunyan and member of the Armenia-Poland parliamentary friendship group Suren Manukyan, the parliament’s press service said.

The officials laid a wreath and flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.

Then, the delegation visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan