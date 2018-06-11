Pashinyan, Aliyev to have first face-to-face meeting at 2018 FIFA World Cup opening in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. According to Azerbaijani news media, President Ilham Aliyev will also participate in the June 14 opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia.

The grand opening will take place in the Russian capital’s Luzhniki stadium.

The Armenian foreign minister had earlier confirmed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in the opening ceremony, which means the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening will be the first event where the new Armenian leader will meet Azerbaijan’s president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan