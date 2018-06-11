Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Pashinyan, Aliyev to have first face-to-face meeting at 2018 FIFA World Cup opening in Moscow


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. According to Azerbaijani news media, President Ilham Aliyev will also participate in the June 14 opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow, Russia.

The grand opening will take place in the Russian capital’s Luzhniki stadium.

The Armenian foreign minister had earlier confirmed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s participation in the opening ceremony, which means the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening will be the first event where the new Armenian leader will meet Azerbaijan’s president.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration