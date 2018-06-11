Temperature to drop 2-3 degrees Celsius in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of Armenia from June 11th to June 16th. Hailstorms are likely in individual areas, the ministry of emergency situations said.

Temperature will drop 2-3 degrees Celsius on June 12, and then on June 13,14 it will rise again.

