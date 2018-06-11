More than 20 dead in Taliban attack in Afghanistan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 15 members of the Afghan security forces were killed early on June 11 in an attack by Taliban militants on their security post in the northern province of Kunduz, officials say, RFE/RL reported.

Aminullah Ayaddin, a provincial council member, said the attack in the Qala-e Zal district unfolded as the soldiers gathered to eat a predawn meal before fasting, according to RFE/RL.

Ten soldiers and five police officers were killed.

Meanwhile, Jalalabad, the capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar, was also attacked by militants early on June 11, though initial details were unclear, RFE/RL reported.

In eastern Ghazni Province, a roadside bomb struck a minibus, killing six people, a local official said. Arif Noori, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said women and children were among those killed in the explosion. Three people were also injured.

Noori said that elsewhere in Ghazni, at least three local police and 10 Taliban were killed in clashes, RFE/RL reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan