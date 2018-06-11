Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Armenian military officials off to Belarus for air defense meeting


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Air Defense military officials will participate in the Armenia-Belarus defense ministry bilateral cooperation plan’s 2018 discussion on air defense issues in Minsk from June 11 to June 13, the defense ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




