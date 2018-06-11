Armenia, Iran boost cooperation in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan and Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad have discussed issues related to various directions of bilateral partnership and projects, the healthcare ministry said.

The sides are already cooperating over the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed within the framework of the annual Armenian-Iranian intergovernmental commission’s sitting.

The joint projects namely relate to medical, hygienic-anti epidemic, vaccination and education fields. New partnership directions are being outlined.

The Ambassador congratulated the minister on his appointment during the meeting and expressed hope that the new government’s formation will convey a new level to the joint work.

“There is great untapped potential in the healthcare sector, which we want to use. The Meghri and Aras free trade zones in turn give new possibilities,” the Ambassador said.

Issues related to opening an Iranian medical center in Armenia and other issues were discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan