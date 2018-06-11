Pashinyan’s re-appointments and new installments for deputy ministers

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has re-appointed a number of deputy ministers.

Arthur Hovhannisyan, Suren Krmoyan and Vigen Kocharyan have been re-appointed as deputy mini8ster so justice. Hovhannisyan was re-appointed as first deputy minister.

The Prime Minister also re-appointed Ara Nazaryan to serve as deputy minister of emergency situations.

Davit Pakhchanyan, a defense ministry official, was appointed deputy minister of defense.

Vache Terteryan was re-appointed first deputy minister of territorial administration and development. Karen Isakhanyan was re-appointed deputy minister of territorial administration and development.

New appointments include: Aram Tankaryan as deputy minister of emergency situations, Davit Gevorgyan as deputy minister of territorial administration and development, Lusine Arakelyan as deputy minister of education and science, Artak Asatryan as deputy minister of justice, Tigran Arzumanyan as deputy minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan