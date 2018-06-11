Military authorities launch criminal case on murder as Azerbaijan guns down Artsakh soldier

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A 26 year old soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army was wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire in the evening of June 10.

The soldier, identified as Vahagn Eloyan, succumbed to his wounds while being rushed to a hospital.

The military investigative committee launched proceedings, initiating a criminal case on murder committed on grounds of racial, national or religious hatred or religious fanaticism.

