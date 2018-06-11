CSTO leaders to meet November 8

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The CSTO Collective Security Council meeting will take place November 8, Kazakh FM Kairat Abdrakhmanov said today at the CSTO foreign ministerial council sitting in Almaty, according to TASS.

“I recommend holding the next sitting of the CSTO foreign ministerial council in the 4th quarter of 2018 in Astana, on the eve of the Collective Security Council sitting, which is planned for November 8, 2018”, he said.

Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is also participating in the CSTO foreign ministerial council sitting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the ministry said on Twitter.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov is also participating in the sitting.

FMs of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will discuss international and regional security issues, the situation in the CSTO area and other matters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan