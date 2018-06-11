Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Cyclone to bring a week of showers and thunderstorms in Armenia, says chief meteorologist


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be impacted by a cyclone from June 11 to June 16, head of the meteorological center of the hydromet service (ministry of emergency situations) Gagik Surenyan said on Facebook.

He said that showers and thunderstorms are expected in the evenings, with strong winds and hailstorms also likely in individual areas.

According to him, temperature will drop 3-4 degrees on June 12.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




