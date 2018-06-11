Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Passenger flow grows 9,2% in Armenian airports


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Passenger flow in Armenia’s two airports has grown 9,2% in January-May of 2018, according to the general department of civil aviation. Nearly 1 million people used the airport in the reporting period.

In May alone, more than 200,000 people used the Zvartnots airport of Yerevan – a 2,1% growth against last year’s same period.

The passenger flow in Gyumri’s Shirak airport also increased.

