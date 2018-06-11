Four dead in Wisconsin single-engine plane crash

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Four people are dead after a plane crashed near the Monroe Municipal Airport in Green County, Wisconsin, USA, Sunday afternoon, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The plane went down into an open field north of Monroe Municipal Airport. It then crashed into a wooded area immediately north of the open field, making impact with some trees at approximately 12 p.m., according to the Green County Sheriff's Office, NBC reported.

The plane was on fire and fully engulfed, according to first responders on scene. The Monroe Fire Department extinguished the flames.

The pilot had filed a flight plan out of Chicago and listed four people on board, NBC reports.

There were no survivors, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

A witness who lives near the area told authorities they saw the plane on fire while it was still in the sky. Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff said the crash was caused by mechanical issues.

"It is fortunate that the plane descending was witnessed, and that there was apparently some loss of power, loss of altitude, and there was fire that was observed," Rohloff said.

According to Rohloff, the victims were related and were headed to a family event in Monroe.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan