Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit – report

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. According to South Korean media, ahead of a historic summit in Singapore North Korean leader has invited US President Donald Trump to Pyongyang for the second round of summit in July, Sputnik News reports.

The invitation to Pyongyang contained in the letter, which was handed by Kim Jong-un's top aide Kim Yong Chol to the US President Trump on June 1, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported, citing its sources privy to the matter.

In turn, North Korean state media reported on Monday that the upcoming US-North Korean talks would focus on the establishment of the new relations between the countries, the creation of a firm peace system and the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, Sputnik News reported.

According to Kyodo news agency, depending on the outcome of the negotiations in Singapore and possible summit in Pyongyang, a third round of talks may take place in Washington in September.

President Donald Trump touched down in this Southeast Asian city-state Sunday evening, 36 hours before his highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to kick off, CNN reports.

Trump arrived on Air Force One at Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base at 8:21 p.m. local time, where he was greeted by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Kim arrived at Singapore's commercial airport on an Air China Boeing 747 just more than five hours earlier.

Trump, asked by reporters as he arrived in Singapore how feels about the summit, said "very good" before climbing into his limousine and heading to the hotel.

