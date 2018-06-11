US fighter jet crashes in Japan

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed at about 0626 today in the waters south of Okinawa in Japan, US Forces Japan said in a statement.

The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission. The pilot was the only person in the aircraft and successfully ejected. Search and rescue crews have responded and successfully recovered the pilot, it said.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan