US fighter jet crashes in Japan


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed at about 0626 today in the waters south of Okinawa in Japan, US Forces Japan said in a statement.

The aircraft was conducting a routine training mission. The pilot was the only person in the aircraft and successfully ejected. Search and rescue crews have responded and successfully recovered the pilot, it said.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




