One day left until historic Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting in Singapore

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will discuss the new relations between both countries, creation of a peace system in the Korean peninsula and the denuclearization of the peninsula at the Singapore summit, according to the North Korean state-run media.

The historic meeting of the US President and the North Korean leader will take place June 12th in the Capella hotel in Sentosa island, Singapore.

President Donald Trump touched down in this Southeast Asian city-state Sunday evening, 36 hours before his highly anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to kick off, CNN reports.

Trump arrived on Air Force One at Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base at 8:21 p.m. local time, where he was greeted by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Kim arrived at Singapore's commercial airport on an Air China Boeing 747 just more than five hours earlier.

Trump, asked by reporters as he arrived in Singapore how feels about the summit, said "very good" before climbing into his limousine and heading to the hotel.

The US President flew to Singapore from Canada, where he participated in an especially contentious G7 summit that came after he triggered a trade dispute with several of the US' closest allies.

Trump said he felt optimistic about his meeting with Kim, which will be the first between a sitting US president and North Korean leader. But he also made clear Kim has a "one-time shot."

"I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people, and he has that opportunity. And he won't have that opportunity again. It's never going to be there again," Trump said on Saturday. "He's got an opportunity, the likes of which I think almost -- if you look into history -- very few people have ever had. He can take that nation, with those great people, and truly make it great. So, it's a one-time -- it's a one-time shot. And I think it's going to work out very well."

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan