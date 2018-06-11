Armenian FM participates in CSTO ministerial sitting

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is participating in the CSTO foreign ministerial council sitting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the ministry said on Twitter.

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov is also participating in the sitting.

FMs of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will discuss international and regional security issues, the situation in the CSTO area and other matters.

