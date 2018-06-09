Azerbaijanis lay asphalt in wheat fields for Ilham Aliyev

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in opening of agricultural “Region Agropark” in Goranboy district on June 5. A few days later the funny photos of his visit appeared on the net. ARMENPRESS reports BBC informs that Azerbaijanis laid asphalt in the fields only for Ilham Aliyev to be able to reach the wheat and touch them.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan