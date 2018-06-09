Putin holds phone call with Ukrainian president
YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed talking a TASS correspondent.
"Yes, the conversation took place," he said, adding that a report on the details would follow later.
The Ukrainian president’s website earlier reported that the two leaders had held a telephone conversation.
English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
