Putin holds phone call with Ukrainian president

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed talking a TASS correspondent.

"Yes, the conversation took place," he said, adding that a report on the details would follow later.

The Ukrainian president’s website earlier reported that the two leaders had held a telephone conversation.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan