Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani shooting taken to Yerevan with critical but stable health condition


YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS.  Armenian soldier injured by Azerbaijani shooting has been taken to Yerevan with critical but stable health condition, spokesperson of Artsakh’s Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan told ARMENPRESS.

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Gevorg Khachatryan, born in 1998, received a gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire on June 7, at 23:30, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

The soldier was transported to the military hospital.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

